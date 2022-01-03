Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

