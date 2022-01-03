Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

