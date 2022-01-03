Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

INMD stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

