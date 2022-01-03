AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

