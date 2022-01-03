AE Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $207.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $210.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

