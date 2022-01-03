AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

