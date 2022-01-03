AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Pennant Group worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $23.08 on Monday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 2.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.