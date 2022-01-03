AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $658.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.