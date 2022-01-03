AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $101.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35.

