Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $401,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

