Agrello 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $165.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded 61% higher against the US dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $423,991.29 and approximately $165.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Agrello Profile

Agrello is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

