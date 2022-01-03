AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,940 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.11% of LendingTree worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

