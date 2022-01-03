AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.