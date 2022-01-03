AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.11% of LendingTree worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after buying an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.