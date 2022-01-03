AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

