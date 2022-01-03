AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

