AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

