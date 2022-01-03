AIA Group Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $567.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average of $623.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

