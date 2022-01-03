AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.