AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $216.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

