AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

VRTX stock opened at $219.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

