AIA Group Ltd Purchases 206 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $658.46 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.96 and its 200 day moving average is $647.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.