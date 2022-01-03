AIA Group Ltd Sells 9,200 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

