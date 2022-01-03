Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,657. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

