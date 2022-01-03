Akash Network (AKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $242.40 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

