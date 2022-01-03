Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

AGI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

