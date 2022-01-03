Alchemix (ALCX) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.05 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $326.04 or 0.00691864 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $293.67 million and $29.05 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,119,299 coins and its circulating supply is 900,717 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

