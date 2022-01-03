Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALGM stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.