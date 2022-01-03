Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,181 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 308,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $36.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

