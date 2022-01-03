AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 810 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 530,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

