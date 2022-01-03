AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $336.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $345.94. The stock has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

