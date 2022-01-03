AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $300.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

