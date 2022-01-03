Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.81 ($49.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ALO traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching €31.22 ($35.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($42.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.53 and a 200-day moving average of €34.48.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

