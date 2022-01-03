AltC Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition’s (NYSE:ALCC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 4th. AltC Acquisition had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $9.85 on Monday. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $494,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

