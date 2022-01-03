Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 279.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 949,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

