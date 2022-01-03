Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

