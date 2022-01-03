Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Genworth Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.