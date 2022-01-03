Amalgamated Bank Has $947,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

