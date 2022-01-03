Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

