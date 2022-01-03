Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,235 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.46 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

