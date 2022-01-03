Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,439.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

