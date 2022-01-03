Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,439.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
