Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Down 84.0% in December

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZFL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 81,503,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,383,234. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

