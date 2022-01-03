American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

