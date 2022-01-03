American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,623.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.