American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.06 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

