American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

BATS EEMV opened at $62.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

