American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after buying an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,308,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $324.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $247.33 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.47.

