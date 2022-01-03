American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

