Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

