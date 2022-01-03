Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.11 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 2.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

